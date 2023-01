Prime Minister Netanyahu read a letter addressed to Aryeh Deri at the cabinet meeting. "It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow, and with an extremely difficult feeling that we are forced to remove you from your position as a minister in the government," it stated.

"I intend to look for any legal way in which you can continue to contribute to the State of Israel from your experience and your many skills, in accordance with the will of the People," added Netanyahu.