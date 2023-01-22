Today will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be fog along the central and southern coastal plain, in south-central Israel, and in the northern Negev, which will gradually dissipate. Strong easterly winds are also expected in the northern mountains. Temperatures will be higher than usual for the season.

Tonight: clear to partly cloudy. Heavy fog in the central and southern coastal plain, south-central Israel, and the northern Negev. Easterly winds will blow in the North of the country.

Tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy. Easterly winds are expected in the northern mountains in the morning hours. A slight increase in temperatures is expected, mainly along the coastal plain and in south-central Israel.

