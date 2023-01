Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gabir and Otzma Yehudit ministers will demand at the cabinet meeting tomorrow the immediate demolition of Khan al-Ahmar outpost and other illegal Arab population centers.

Minister Ben-Gvir commented: "On Friday, the government presented a firm stance on illegal construction while demolishing the new outpost Or Hachaim. It is time to extend that to Khan al-Ahmar and other illegal construction as a whole."