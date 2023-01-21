Former Chief of Staff MK Gadi Eizenkot calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu to condemn the conduct of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"I am watching with concern the irresponsible conduct of Minister Bezalel Smotrich who gives illegal instructions that contradict decades of policy that dictate immediate evacuation of fresh Palestinian and Israeli construction alike. The intervention of an agent of chaos in security matters will severely damage the IDF's mission to provide security and enforce law and order. The Prime Minister must take an immediate position similar to the hundreds of cases in which illegal outposts were evacuated during his tenure and give complete backing to the security system and the IDF."