Member of Knesset Gilad Kariv from the Labor Party said this evening that "tonight's demonstration is one of the largest the country has known, and the next ones will be even bigger. Netanyahu's extremist partners know very well that he is under pressure from the public protests and international criticism, and that is the reason why they are 'pressing on the gas' in their destructive legislative procedures. This is also the reason why, together with the members of the opposition, this week they are canceling the Constitutional Committee's deliberations, a move intended to legitimize the destruction of Israeli democracy."