Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed orders on Thursday to reduce the purchase tax and the excise tax on gasoline.

The orders will go into effect starting at midnight and will lead to a reduction in the price of a liter of gasoline by .1 NIS per liter.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT), which at the beginning of the month was NIS 6.94 per liter, will drop from Sunday to NIS 6.84 per liter.