The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday confirmed it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's “occupation” of territories the Palestinian Authority (PA) claims ownership of, Reuters reported.

The 193-member General Assembly voted 87-26 with 53 abstentions on December 30 in favor of the resolution, which was promoted by the PA.

