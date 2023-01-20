The Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir appealed to the Minister of Defense Yoav Galant demanding to stop the demolition of the new outpost that was established in memory of Rabbi Druckman.

Minister Ben-Gvir emphasized that everyone must respect the rule of law, but an equal and uniform policy must be created. "It is not acceptable that when Arabs build throughout Judea and Samaria, the people of the administration do not talk to them and do not enforce the law, but when it comes to Jews, the administration carries out selective enforcement and within hours seeks to destroy and destroy the outpost."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir will ask to hold a discussion in the Cabinet on the conduct of the Civil Administration in this case.