Police and Civil Administration forces are moving into the new outpost Or Haim, which was established tonight in Samaria in memory of Rabbi Haim Druckman, intending to demolish the newly erected buildings.

In the meantime, Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech from Otzma Yehudit arrived to support the establishing families. "This hill is extremely vital and curbs the Palestinian Authority's takeover of the nation's lands in the region, and protects the road crossing Samaria," said MK Son Har-Melech.