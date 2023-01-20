Chairman of the Natonal Unity party, Benny Gantz, met today (Friday) with the National Security Advisor of the US, Jake Sullivan, in Jerusalem.

The two discussed the need to deepen regional cooperation established in recent years between the countries of the Abraham Accords, intensify operations against Iran, as well as maintain stability in the Palestinian arena.

Gantz told Sullivan that he has no doubt that the alliance between Israel and the US, based on shared values and interests, will continue to be an anchor in the national security of Israel and the region as a whole.

The meeting was attended by the President's adviser on Middle East affairs Brett McGurk and ambassadors of the two countries, Tom Nides and Michael Herzog.