MK Tali Gottlieb of the Likud reacted to a report according to which Supreme Court President Esther Hayut threatened to resign if the legal reforms initiated by Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, are passed into law.

Gottlieb told Radio 103FM: "I don't expect anything from her anymore. She has sown nothing but discord among Israelis. Whoever threatens to resign if I enact a law shouldn't hesitate to do so."