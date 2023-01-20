It will be clear today (Friday), with easterly winds in the north of the country until the afternoon. Temperatures will be higher than usual for the season.

On Saturday it will be partly cloudy to clear with a slight drop in temperatures along the coastal plain, in south-central Israel and in the south of the country.

On Sunday it will be clear to partly cloudy. Easterly winds will blow in the morning in the north of the country with temperatures remaining higher than normal for the season.

On Monday it will be partly cloudy to clear. In the morning strong easterly winds will blow in the northern and central mountains. Temperatures will remain unchanged.