Reshet Bet reported that Israel believes that unlike in the past, the Biden administration is interested in promoting the Abraham Accords in a more formidable manner.

According to the report, the issue came up in detail at the joint meeting of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

One of the reasons for the new spirit in the sails of the American administration is the fact that the chances of a nuclear agreement with Iran have been reduced to zero, and therefore the Americans are interested in actively promoting regional cooperation.