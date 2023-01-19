The Central District Attorney's Office submitted to the Central District Court two indictments against Ikram Badir (30) from Kfar Qasem, Akram Suleiman (24) from Atma and Islam Younes (25) from Qalqilya for trafficking weapons, carrying and transporting weapons together, providing means to commit a crime, and transportation of illegal residents, after they transferred weapons and ammunition to carry out the attack in Kfar Qasem.

In addition, the prosecution submitted a request for detention until the end of the proceedings against the three defendants.