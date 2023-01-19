MK Eliyahu Revivo of the Likud appealed to the management of Tel Aviv University demanding that they act to immediately fire the lecturer Dr. Benny Trachtenbrot who was recorded this week cursing students who demonstrated in favor of the judicial reform promoted by Minister Yariv Levin.

In his letter MK Revivo wrote that "It is not acceptable for an academic institution in the State of Israel, even one that is funded by the state, to teach a lecturer who behaves in such a rude manner to his students and those around them. No student should fear for his academic future because of his political views."

MK Revivo also added that if the university does not act to immediately dismiss the lecturer, he will act with all his strength and ability using the means available to him in the Knesset against the university.