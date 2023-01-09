Coalition whip Ophir Katz (Likud) has granted an exemption from following party discipline with regard to new legislation that will revoke the citizenship or permanent residency status of Arab-Israelis convicted of terrorist acts who accept a financial compensation package for their crimes from the Palestinian Authority.

The government, with the cooperation of the main opposition parties, is planning to pass the legislation in an expedited process over the next few weeks.

The new legislation will strip the citizenship or residency rights from any Arab-Israeli who is proven to have accepted financial compensation from the Palestinian Authority for committing terrorist acts, as such a person will be considered as having voluntarily renounced his Israeli citizenship or permanent resident status with the acceptance of PA funds.

The matter will then be transferred to the Interior Ministry, which will carry out the revocation, and the individual concerned will be transferred to PA-controlled territory at the conclusion of his prison term.