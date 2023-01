In joint operations conducted overnight, IDF soldiers, Shabak operatives, and Border Police forces arrested 11 wanted men in Judea and Samaria.

In the villages of Azariya and Abu Dis, suspects threw rocks, explosives, and firebombs at security forces which responded with crowd dispersal means.

During operations in Hebron, security forces impounded three pistols, four hunting rifles, two shotguns, an M-16 rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition.