Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer has sharply attacked MK Sami Abu Shehadeh after the Arab-Israeli MK defended the flying of Palestinian flags.

"This is our people's flag," Abu Shehadeh wrote on Twitter. "It's the symbol of the battle for justice, for freedom, and for the end to the occupation. We will continue to fly it everywhere and to live and suffer as zealots."

"This supporter of terrorism is called Sami Abu Shehadeh, and he's a member of the Israeli Knesset and receives a salary from [Israeli tax payers]," Kreuzer responded. "He thinks that we should 'end the occupation" and fly the Palestinian flag. Sami, this country belongs to the Jewish People, and you and your terrorist supporter friends belong in Syria."