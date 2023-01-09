The coalition has decided to freeze all legislation put forward by individual Knesset members for the next few weeks, in order to enable swift passage of government-promoted bills.

According to Reshet Bet, the only exception to the policy will be legislation to revoke the citizenship of Arab-Israeli terrorists and expel them. This bill is now advancing with cooperation from opposition parties. Other bills will not be tabled for the time being unless they relate to timely issues and cannot be postponed.