Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Likud MK Tally Gotliv had sharp words of criticism for former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak.

"What Aharon Barak did this week is on the border of a criminal offense," Gotliv asserted. "And that's while the Supreme Court is opposing [amendments to] a Basic Law that we passed. He has the effrontery to oppose us in such a manner and say that he's ready to face a firing squad? Who is he to talk this way? He wants to be the man in power behind the scenes, and I say that as an attorney, quite an aggressive one, myself."