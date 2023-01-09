Speaking on Reshet Bet this morning, Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) weighed in on the issue of Israel Railways conducting infrastructure work on Shabbat, following the Prime Minister's order to the Transportation Minister to find a way to halt the works in order to avoid a rift with the haredi parties in the coalition.

"We do have to maintain the status quo," Akunis said. "Israel will continue to exist as a Jewish state, but also as a modern state. Everyone needs the railways to be developed. No one wants chaos on the railways, especially not on Sundays. The Construction Minister [haredi MK Yitzhak Goldknopf] has no wish to harm Israeli citizens. We'll find a solution."