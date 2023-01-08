Prime Minister Netanyahu said today that he intends to comply with the haredi parties' demand to stop railroad work on Shabbat.

Kan reported that in a conversation with the leaders of the political parties, the Prime Minister said that "there will be no work that is not of vital importance on Shabbat. I will abide by the agreements regarding the inclusion of the Rabbinate's representative in the committee that will determine when the work is done."

At the same time, a senior member of United Torah Judaism clarified that "if railway construction on Shabbat are approved that are not to save a life, we will withdraw from the government. The construction projects on Shabbat were approved by the Lapid government, we will look into what can be stopped."