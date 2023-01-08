Chairman of the Interior Committee, MK Yaakov Asher denounced the letter published by heads of local authorities opposing the coalition.

"As a former head of an authority in a city that also had a mixed population, I do not under any circumstances accept your letter. The duty of a mayor is that every resident and every child in his city be equal in his eyes, in every budgetary investment of the municipality and in every other resource, whether the child is rich or poor, whether haredi or secular. Retract this letter and declare your full commitment to equality between residents", said MK Asher.