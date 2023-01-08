MK Haim Biton (Shas) responded to the letter sent by 170 heads of local authorities to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Yoav Kisch in which they express their opposition to the coalition agreement.

"The value of equality in Israeli society is a supreme value. I would expect the heads of the authorities to act together with us in a course designed to reduce the inequality in the budgeting for haredi children and their study conditions. The time has come for a child in the haredi educational system, who suffers from inadequate budgeting in all areas, which also affects their pedagogical development, to have the same value and rights as a child in a more general institution. This is why Shas insisted on including the equalization clause in education in the coalition agreement and will do so," Biton said.