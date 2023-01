In the last year, over 52 million requests were made to the National Insurance Institute. Approximately 77% of them came through inquiries on the institution's website, 12% through physical service centers (more than 5 million inquiries), 4% at public receptions and another 4% at self-service points throughout the country.

As a result of these requests, more than 115 billion shekels were paid to citizens in the last year.