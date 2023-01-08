Today will be partly cloudy. Starting with noon, there will will be local showers from the north of the country to the northern Negev. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

Tonight: local rain mainly in central and southern Israel, which will gradually strengthen and be accompanied by thunderstorms. Fear of flooding in the southern and eastern streams.

Tomorrow: local showers accompanied by isolated thunderstorms expected in most areas of the country. Chance of floods in the southern and eastern streams. During the day, rains will gradually weaken and a slight drop in temperatures is expected.