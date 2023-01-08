Chairman of United Torah Judaism, (UTJ) Yitzhak Goldknopf, sent a letter to Minister of Transportation Miri Regev, following documentation of work carried out during Shabbat on Israel's railways. He urged Regev to, "get personally involved to stop work on Shabbat immediately".

In his letter, which was also sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and heads of coalition parties, Goldknopf wrote that the work, "does not come close to meeting the definition of pikuach nefesh" adding that: "We cannot accept this situation."