The US administration admits that it has continued "quiet" talks with Iran on various issues and may even be exploring options for a limited nuclear agreement.

According to information provided to Israel Hayom by the US State Department, however, the administration emphasizes that a return to the original nuclear agreement is not relevant at this stage.

According to the spokesperson for the State Department, "We have ways to communicate with Iran on issues of concern, such as the issue of the release of American citizens illegally detained in Iran, but we do not intend to detail them."

This follows Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement at the first cabinet meeting last Tuesday that there is still a chance of the superpowers signing a nuclear agreement with Iran.