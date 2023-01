Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday appointed a new police chief, nearly four months into protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, AFP reports.

Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies and is commander-in-chief of Iran's armed forces, appointed General Ahmad-Reza Radan to replace Hossein Ashtari, said a statement posted on the leader's official website.