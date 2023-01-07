The Ministry of Health has ordered a halt to a medical procedure that has gained great popularity among mothers in recent years - a "French caesarean section" operation.

In a letter sent this evening (Saturday) by the head of the medical division at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, the hospitals are asked to suspend the performance of these surgeries until further notice. "It was brought to my attention that in some hospitals the surgery called French caesarean section is performed," wrote Mizrahi. "There is concern that the surgery is accompanied by a higher rate of complications than more routine procedures. As a result, I am directing the suspension of the surgery in all hospitals. The National Council for Gynecology, Neonatology and Genetics will hold a discussion on the issue in the coming weeks, and after receiving the council's recommendations, I will update if the directive has been changed."

Dr. Mizrahi added: "In some hospitals, a unique rate is deliberately charged for performing the surgery, which apparently is not in the portfolio of services approved by law. Therefore, in the coming weeks, the course of a French caesarean section will be examined as compared to the routine operation and the possibility of receiving a different rate."