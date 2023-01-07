MK Moshe Gafni criticized the retired President of the Supreme Court, Aharon Barak.

"Aharon Barak, the man who did the most damage to Israeli democracy, with his arrogance and lust for total control over the public, caused the greatest damage to the State of Israel. We are coming to fix it, late, but better than nothing. And from his words today it is possible to learn his intentions and what he did all these years. It is better for him to remain silent than to speak his dangerous words about a civil war. The people have not stood with him for a long time!"