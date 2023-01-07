Finance Ministed Bezalel Smotrich responded to former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak who attacked Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reform in a series of interviews.

"The law and justice reform that was at the center of the election campaign and won the trust of the people will return Israeli democracy to its glory before the judicial revolution that Barak carried out in a violent unilateral coup without permission and without authority and without any consultation with the people or its elected officials, and it will be carried out with God's help. The irresponsibility of the retired judge Barak, who is threatening fratricidal war tonight, should cause sleepless nights for anyone who cares about democracy and the unity of the people. Judge Barak, you should apologize and retract your dangerous statements. You have caused enough damage to the State of Israel and we are fixing that now. Do not add to your crimes.”