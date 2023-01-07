This afternoon (Saturday), Jerusalem police dispersed a terrorist conference in the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem, after the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir signed an order in accordance with thelaw to prevent the activities of the Palestinian Authority in East Jerusalem. Officers closed the venue, dispersed the participants, and distributed three summons for questioning.

"The time has come to stop the activities of the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem, and not to allow the members of the Palestinian Authority to hold terror conferences in Jerusalem. I thank the Jerusalem Police for their quick action," Ben-Gvir said.