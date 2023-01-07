Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomes Defense Minister Yoav Galant's decision to deny the entry into Israel of senior PA officials who celebrated with a recently released terrorist.

"I congratulate my friend, Minister of Defense Yoav Galant, for his correct and necessary decision to immediately revoke the entry permits to Israel of the senior PA officials who visited the terrorist Younes. Our government will fight terrorism and will not allow the Palestinian Authority to play the double game it has become accustomed to."