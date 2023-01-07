Likud MK Dudi Amsalem, who did not receive a position from Prime Minister Netanyahu, continues his criticism of the PM.

"I was chosen for fourth place in the primaries by the same voters who chose Netanyahu! While Netanyahu was persecuted and handed false indictments, the shouting and the wars I started were not problematic. No one cared about the style when it served and significantly helped us come to power! Now there is no need for Dudi anymore. God forbid I antagonize the opposition too much."