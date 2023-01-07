Minister of Defense Yoav Galant, this evening (Saturday night) directed the coordinator of government operations in the territories, Major General Rasan Aliyan, to revoke the entry permits to Israel of three senior Palestinian Authority officials: Mahmoud al-Alul, Azzam al-Ahmed and Vahi Tafut. The decision was made by the Minister of Defense after consultation with all relevant security officials.

His office emphasizes that the three took advantage of their status and entered Israel this morning to visit the home of terrorist Karim Younes, who was released from prison this week after serving 40 years in prison for the murder of the late soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1980.