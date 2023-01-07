Thousands of activists gathered near Habima Theater in Tel Aviv to protest the new government.

The Standing Together movement, which organized the march, commented: "The extremist and dangerous elements in the newly established government are already planning how to harm us all: how to deepen the racist discrimination against the Arab citizens, how to cut the social budgets, how to discriminate on the basis of gender and sexuality. We will not sit at home and we will not indulge in despair and frustration. Where there is a struggle, there is also hope, and we will start a struggle for the home of all of us."