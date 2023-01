Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana congratulated the new Speaker of the American House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on his Twitter account this evening.

"On behalf of the Knesset, my warmest greetings Speaker of the House of Representatives McCarthy. Thank you for your uncompromising support of Israel over the years. I am sure that under our leadership, the Congress and the Knesset will strengthen the special bond between our countries 🇺🇸🇮🇱" Ohana tweeted.