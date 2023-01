Assaf Harofeh Hospital announced that the fifteen-year-old boy who was stabbed yesterday in Rishon Lezion has been pronounced dead.

"Despite the many efforts of the medical teams at the hospital in the last few hours to stabilize the condition of the boy from Rishon Lezion who came to us last night in critical condition, to our great regret, he was pronounced dead a short time ago."

A suspect questioned and connection with the incident has been released from arrest.