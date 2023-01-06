Haim Bibas, Mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut and Chairman of the Local Government Center, informed the heads of the authorities of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's decision to continue the subsidy for daycares and thanked Smotrich for making the decision in his first week in office.

"Dear heads of authorities, I am happy that our joint efforts have borne fruit and according to the Minister of Finance's announcement, the subsidy for daycares will continue for the next two months. We will insist that the budget will continue until the end of the current school year, at the very least," Bibas wrote.

Bibas also said: "I would like to thank the Minister of Finance for making the quick decision as soon as he took office."