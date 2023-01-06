Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, MK Danny Danon slammed the UN, saying that, "The unnecessary discussion that took place tonight in the UN Security Council gives an impetus to the murderous Palestinian terrorism and is a blatant interference in the sovereignty of the State of Israel."

"No discussion or decision by the Security Council will sever the connection between the Jewish people, Jerusalem, and the Temple Mount. Every Israeli citizen has the right to visit the holiest place for the Jewish people," added Danon.