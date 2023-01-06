Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a routine colonoscopy this morning (Friday) at Sha'are Tzedek Hospital. Deputy Prime Minister, Aryeh Deri, took over Netanyahu's role during the inspection in accordance with coalition agreements.

The examination was performed by director of the Gastroenterology Department Prof. Eran Goldin, anaesthesiologists Prof. Yaakov Gozal, Dr. Dan Leibovski, nurse Galit Peres, accompanied by the Prime Minister's personal physician, Dr. Zvika Berkowitz.

During the examination, two small polyps, benign in appearance, were found and removed in their entirety. The Prime Minister's Office stated that: "The inspection is over. The prime minister's health is excellent and he has returned to full duty."

