An attempted shooting attack on a civilian security officer occurred on Thursday evening on the outskirts of the town of Har Bracha in Samaria.

The officer responded by opening fire at the source of the shooting. A search of the area found bullet casings nearby. After that, it was reported that gunfire was heard near a military post near the city of Shechem (Nablus).

IDF soldiers are searching for suspects. There were no injuries.