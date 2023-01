Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana commented this evening (Thursday) on the reform announced by Minister Yariv Levin for the judicial system.

"The reforms introduced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin for corrections and balances between the legal system and the democratic institutions (the Knesset and the government) are the embodiment of democracy. The public - through its elected officials - will take its destiny back into its own hands. As Knesset Speaker - I will make sure of that," Ohana said.