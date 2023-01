An employee of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, an usher in the men's plaza, was violently attacked this evening (Thursday) during the performance of his duties by two men, who tried to bring women into the men's sections.

The worker explained to them that this was against the procedure of the place and the women should pray in the women's section. The men hit the worker in the face. The police detained them for questioning. The employee was taken to receive medical treatment at a hospital.