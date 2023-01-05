The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office submitted to the city's district court an indictment against Ebrahim Chav Raman (18), a resident of Jerusalem, who threw Molotov cocktails at a Jewish-owned property in the city.

According to the indictment, which was submitted through attorney Manal Abu Amer, the accused decided to throw Molotov cocktails at the residence due to the Jewish identity of its occupants and for this purpose he equipped himself with two Molotov cocktails, obscured his face with a veil, and threw them at the house.

As a result, one of the bottles fell in the courtyard of the house The fire was extinguished thanks to security guards who noticed the ongoing attack on the security cameras.

The indictment charges the defendant with carrying a weapon, attempted arson under aggravated circumstances, and attempted racially-motivated malicious damage.

