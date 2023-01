An Arab bus driver drove wildly in Jerusalem and as a result an elderly woman who was riding the bus was injured.

Despite her injury, the driver refused to stop and allow her to seek medical treatment even after her son spoke with him on the phone.

The elderly woman finally got off on her own and was referred to a hospital. Attorney Chaim Bleicher of Honenu representing the woman referred to the incident as, "hidden terrorism that crosses new red lines again and again."