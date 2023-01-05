In an interview with Ma'ariv, coalition chairman, Yair Lapid, warned about impending changes in the judicial system announced by Minister Yariv Levin.

"We need to fight for the legal system. People don't understand - a state is a legal institution first and foremost. It has a law and the Supreme Court is the interpreter of the law, and we will fight for this," said Lapid.

According to him, "Democracies are not destroyed so quickly. I don't think there is any danger...There is a chance that we will become a pseudo-democracy. That is their goal. It will not stop even where Netanyahu wants it to stop."