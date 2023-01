Coalition chairman, MK Ofir Katz of the Likud, appealed to the opposition to jointly promote a bill that would deport terrorists from Israel.

Katz turned to the National Unity Party, Yesh Atid, and Israel Beytenu, calling on them to promote the law together and get it passed in the near future.

The bill is intended, among other things, to deny citizenship to Karim and Maher Younes who murdered IDF soldier Avraham Bromberg and have just been released from jail.