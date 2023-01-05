Prof. Yedidia Stern, former dean of the law faculty of Bar-Ilan University, responded in an interview with Reshet Bet radio to the judicial reforms announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

"Justice Minister Levin placed a loaded gun on the table. A public hearing for the judges will cause a circus of hiding positions. The candidates will not give up their candidacy and say what the lawmakers want to hear from them. I will not refrain from presenting my candidacy again. I call on the judges to play the game, even if the conditions become more difficult," Stern said.